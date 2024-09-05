PGIM Sells Grocery-Anchored Shopping Center Portfolio in Florida for $223.9M

NEWARK, N.J. — Newark-based PGIM Real Estate has sold a seven-property portfolio of grocery-anchored shopping centers in Florida. The undisclosed buyer purchased the portfolio, which spans 608,314 square feet of retail space, for $223.9 million. Danny Finkle, Eric Williams, Jorge Portela and Kim Flores of JLL represented PGIM in the disposition.

The assets in the portfolio include Crestwood Square in Royal Palm Beach; Davie Shopping Center and Regency Square in Davie; Gladiolus Gateway in Fort Myers; Town Center at Orange Lake and Village Shops at Bellalago in Kissimmee; and Woods Walk Plaza in Lake Worth.