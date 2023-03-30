PGIM Sells Two Publix-Anchored Centers in Florida to Phillips Edison & Co. for $32M

MIRAMAR AND JENSEN BEACH, FLA. — PGIM Real Estate has sold two Publix-anchored shopping centers in Florida to Phillips Edison & Co. for a combined $32 million. The properties include the 70,288-square-foot Shops at Sunset Lakes in Miramar and the 109,811-square-foot Town Center at Jensen Beach. Danny Finkle, Eric Williams, Jorge Portela and Kim Flores of JLL represented PGIM in both transactions.

Built in 1999, Shops at Sunset Lakes was 98.4 percent leased at the time of sale to Goodwill, State Farm Insurance, Sedation Dental Spa, Small World Montessori, The Tutoring Center and Sushi Ski. Town Center Shops at Jensen Beach was built in 2000 and was 83.5 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Culvers, Orangetheory Fitness, Party City, Parents Choice Preschool, All Partners Network and Coastal Animal Hospital.