PH Development is converting a hotel, located at 2752 NE Hogan Drive in Gresham, Ore., into a 120-unit multifamily property.
PH Development Receives $15.9M Loan for Hotel-to-Multifamily Conversion Project in Gresham, Oregon

by Amy Works

GRESHAM, ORE. — PH Development has obtained $15.9 million in financing for Woodland Flats, a hotel-to-multifamily conversion project in Gresham. Tom Wilson, Steve Petrie and Jake Davidson of JLL Capital Markets Debt Advisory secured the two-year bridge loan through AGP Capital for the borrower.

PH Development plans to convert an existing hotel, located at 2752 NE Hogan Drive, into Woodland Flats, a 120-unit multifamily property with 6,400 square feet of ground-floor retail space. The community will offer a mix of studios, one- and two-bedroom units, with rents ranging from $1,200 to $1,600 per month. Community amenities will include a swimming pool, fitness center and exterior courtyard.

The project will require $6.1 million in capital improvements and is slated to take 10 months to complete.

