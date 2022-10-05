Phaidon International Signs 26,687 SF Office Lease in Dallas
DALLAS — Staffing and recruitment agency Phaidon International has signed a 26,687-square-foot office lease at The Centrum in the Oak Lawn area of Dallas. The property houses a courtyard, rooftop deck, tenant lounge, conference center, fitness center and ground-floor retail and restaurant space. Travis Boothe, Robbie Baty and Hannah Henley of Cushman & Wakefield represented Phaidon in the lease negotiations. Addie Ludwig internally represented the landlord, Cawley Partners, which owns the property in partnership with Oak Tree Capital.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.