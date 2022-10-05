Phaidon International Signs 26,687 SF Office Lease in Dallas

DALLAS — Staffing and recruitment agency Phaidon International has signed a 26,687-square-foot office lease at The Centrum in the Oak Lawn area of Dallas. The property houses a courtyard, rooftop deck, tenant lounge, conference center, fitness center and ground-floor retail and restaurant space. Travis Boothe, Robbie Baty and Hannah Henley of Cushman & Wakefield represented Phaidon in the lease negotiations. Addie Ludwig internally represented the landlord, Cawley Partners, which owns the property in partnership with Oak Tree Capital.