REBusinessOnline

Phantom Fireworks Leases Former Laser Quest Facility Near Akron, Ohio

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Midwest, Ohio, Retail

The 12,750-square-foot building has sat vacant for six months.

MONTROSE, OHIO — Phantom Fireworks has leased a former Laser Quest facility at 80 Brookmont Road in Montrose, about 10 miles northwest of Akron. The 12,750-square-foot building has sat vacant for six months. Nichole Booker of SVN Summit Commercial Real Estate Advisors negotiated the lease. The opening date of the store will be determined shortly, according to a news release from SVN. Phantom Fireworks operates retail stores across 15 states. Its primary warehouse and corporate office is located in Youngstown, Ohio.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2022
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  