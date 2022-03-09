Phantom Fireworks Leases Former Laser Quest Facility Near Akron, Ohio

The 12,750-square-foot building has sat vacant for six months.

MONTROSE, OHIO — Phantom Fireworks has leased a former Laser Quest facility at 80 Brookmont Road in Montrose, about 10 miles northwest of Akron. The 12,750-square-foot building has sat vacant for six months. Nichole Booker of SVN Summit Commercial Real Estate Advisors negotiated the lease. The opening date of the store will be determined shortly, according to a news release from SVN. Phantom Fireworks operates retail stores across 15 states. Its primary warehouse and corporate office is located in Youngstown, Ohio.