Phase 3 Real Estate, Bain Capital Receive $400M Construction Loan for Life Sciences Campus in Brisbane, California

Posted on by in California, Development, Loans, Office, Western

Located in Brisbane, Calif., Genesis Marina will offer 570,000 square feet of Class A life science space.

BRISBANE, CALIF. — Phase 3 Real Estate Partners and Bain Capital Real Estate have received a more than $400 million construction loan for Genesis Marina, a waterfront life sciences campus in Brisbane.

Located on 8.7 acres within South San Francisco’s life sciences cluster, Genesis Marina will offer 570,000 square feet of Class A life sciences space.

Tim Wright, Todd Sugimoto and Daniel Pinkus of JLL Capital Market arranged the financing through Barings LLC for the borrower.