Phase 3 Real Estate, Bain Capital Receive $400M Construction Loan for Life Sciences Campus in Brisbane, California

California, Development, Loans, Office, Western

Located in Brisbane, Calif., Genesis Marina will offer 570,000 square feet of Class A life science space.

BRISBANE, CALIF. — Phase 3 Real Estate Partners and Bain Capital Real Estate have received a more than $400 million construction loan for Genesis Marina, a waterfront life sciences campus in Brisbane.

Located on 8.7 acres within South San Francisco’s life sciences cluster, Genesis Marina will offer 570,000 square feet of Class A life sciences space.

Tim Wright, Todd Sugimoto and Daniel Pinkus of JLL Capital Market arranged the financing through Barings LLC for the borrower.

