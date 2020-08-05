Phase II Development of Mixed-Use Project Surrounding Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio Expected to Begin This Year

Posted on by in Development, Midwest, Mixed-Use, Ohio

Phase II plans include an office building, hotel, waterpark, convention facility and retail promenade.

CANTON, OHIO — Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ: HOFV) is working with multiple financial partners to obtain funding to move forward with Phase II of a massive mixed-use project surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton. The project is named the Hall of Fame Village Powered by Johnson Controls. Phase I included the construction of the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium and the National Youth Football and Sports Complex. The stadium was dedicated in 2017.

The developer expects to break ground on Phase II in the near future. Plans for Phase II include the following: a 75,000-square-foot office building; a premium hotel; a football-themed indoor waterpark; a 138,000-square-foot sport, event and convention facility; and a retail promenade featuring restaurants, retail and experiential entertainment offerings. Phase II is expected to take two-and-a-half to three years to complete.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Co. was created in early July after a merger with Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. The company is now public and owns the Hall of Fame Village Powered by Johnson Controls. Mike Crawford is president and CEO. He previously led development of projects such as Downtown Disney in California and the Shanghai Disney Resort. He refers to the Canton project as the “Disneyland of Football.” Johnson Controls, a producer of HVAC, fire and security equipment for buildings, will supply its products, services and solutions to be used within the Hall of Fame Village.