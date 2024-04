NEWARK, DEL. — Phase Sensitive Innovations, a provider of radio-frequency components, devices and systems, will open a 12,000-square-foot lab facility in Newark, about 15 miles southeast of Wilmington. The new space will complement the company’s existing 20,000-square-foot facility within Sandy Brae Industrial Park. The company plans to hire an additional 20 workers to staff the new facility by the end of the year and add 30 to 40 more jobs in subsequent years.