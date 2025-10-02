Thursday, October 2, 2025
Aloft Birmingham Soho Square is a hospitality component within the Soho Square mixed-use campus in Homewood, Ala.
PHD Hotels Acquires 111-Room Aloft Birmingham Soho Square Hotel in Alabama

by John Nelson

HOMEWOOD, ALA. — Opelika, Ala.-based PHD Hotels Inc. has acquired Aloft Birmingham Soho Square, a 111-room hotel located at 1903 29th Ave. S in Homewood, a suburb of Birmingham. An institutional investor sold the hotel for an undisclosed price. Tim Osborne of Hunter Hotel Advisors’ Chattanooga office brokered the transaction.

Aloft Birmingham Soho Square is a hospitality component within the Soho Square mixed-use campus and features meeting space, an indoor pool and a 24-hour fitness center, along with Re:fuel, a grab-and-go snack bar, and the W XYZ Bar, which offers craft cocktails and live music.

