Phelan-Bennett, Rosewood Begin Work on 170,000 SF Spec Industrial Project in Schertz, Texas

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

Construction of Four Oaks Distribution Center in Schertz is expected to last about nine months.

SCHERTZ, TEXAS — Phelan-Bennett Development and its equity partner, Dallas-based Rosewood Property Co., have broken ground on Four Oaks Distribution Center, a 170,000-square-foot speculative industrial project in the northeastern San Antonio suburb of Schertz. The rear-load facility will be situated on a 9.5-acre site near Tri-County Industrial Park. Building features will include 30-foot clear heights, 32 dock doors and 147-foot truck court depths. Construction is expected to be complete in the fourth quarter. Calvin J. Coatsworth Architects is designing the facility, and R.C. Page Construction is serving as general contractor. JLL will handle leasing. Completion is tentatively slated for the fourth quarter.