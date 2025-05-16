Friday, May 16, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Phelan-Pecos-Center-Building-C-Mesa-AZ
Cyclic Materials occupies the 141,117-square-foot Building C at Phelan Pecos Center in Mesa, Ariz.
AcquisitionsArizonaIndustrialWestern

Phelan Development Sells 141,117 SF Industrial Building in Mesa, Arizona

by Amy Works

MESA, ARIZ. — Phelan Development has completed the sale of Phelan Pecos Center I—Building C, a 141,117-square-foot Class A industrial asset located at 8341 E. Pecos Road in Mesa. Emeryville, Calif.-based Libitzky Property Cos. acquired the asset for $29.4 million. Cyclic Materials is occupying the property on a brand new 10-year lease. Phil Handel, Will Strong, Foster Bundy, Molly Hunt and Katie Repine of Cushman & Wakefield’s Private Capital Group in Phoenix represented the seller in the transaction.

Building C features a clear height of 32 feet, a heavy 6,000 amps of power, a private truck court with optimal loading capabilities, 28 dock doors, three grade doors, multiple access points, functional column spacing, full-building HVAC, LED lighting, ample parking and freeway and airport proximity.

You may also like

Entrada Partners Acquires 243-Bed Student Housing Property in...

First Industrial Breaks Ground on 176,000 SF Spec...

IPA Arranges Sale of 37,201 SF Shopping Center...

Federal Realty Investment Trust Divests of 108-Unit Levare...

JE Dunn, LRS Architects Break Ground on 347,000...

PSRS Secures $10M Refinancing for Mercy Medical Office...

Platinum CRE Arranges $3.3M Sale of Retail, Office...

EquiCap Commercial Brokers Sale of 258,450 SF Self-Storage...

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $8.3M Sale of Comfort...