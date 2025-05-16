Phelan Development Sells 141,117 SF Industrial Building in Mesa, Arizona

MESA, ARIZ. — Phelan Development has completed the sale of Phelan Pecos Center I—Building C, a 141,117-square-foot Class A industrial asset located at 8341 E. Pecos Road in Mesa. Emeryville, Calif.-based Libitzky Property Cos. acquired the asset for $29.4 million. Cyclic Materials is occupying the property on a brand new 10-year lease. Phil Handel, Will Strong, Foster Bundy, Molly Hunt and Katie Repine of Cushman & Wakefield’s Private Capital Group in Phoenix represented the seller in the transaction.

Building C features a clear height of 32 feet, a heavy 6,000 amps of power, a private truck court with optimal loading capabilities, 28 dock doors, three grade doors, multiple access points, functional column spacing, full-building HVAC, LED lighting, ample parking and freeway and airport proximity.