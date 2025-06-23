Phelps Health Opens New 17,500 SF Emergency Medical Services Base in Rolla, Missouri

ROLLA, MO. — Phelps Health has opened its new Emergency Medical Services (EMS) base in Rolla, a city in central Missouri in the heart of the Ozarks. McCarthy Building Cos. Inc. constructed the 17,500-square-foot building, which replaces an aging EMS station. Located on the main Phelps Health campus, the new base was partially funded by a $4 million American Rescue Plan Act grant from the State of Missouri. The site brings EMS teams closer to the emergency department while maintaining easy access to I-44. The building includes eight ambulance bays, a second helicopter landing pad, 16 bunk rooms for staff and crew, dedicated training rooms, amenities to support continuing education and extended shifts, and a tornado storm shelter.