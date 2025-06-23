Monday, June 23, 2025
McCarthy Building Cos. constructed the new building, which replaces an existing station.
Phelps Health Opens New 17,500 SF Emergency Medical Services Base in Rolla, Missouri

by Kristin Harlow

ROLLA, MO. — Phelps Health has opened its new Emergency Medical Services (EMS) base in Rolla, a city in central Missouri in the heart of the Ozarks. McCarthy Building Cos. Inc. constructed the 17,500-square-foot building, which replaces an aging EMS station. Located on the main Phelps Health campus, the new base was partially funded by a $4 million American Rescue Plan Act grant from the State of Missouri. The site brings EMS teams closer to the emergency department while maintaining easy access to I-44. The building includes eight ambulance bays, a second helicopter landing pad, 16 bunk rooms for staff and crew, dedicated training rooms, amenities to support continuing education and extended shifts, and a tornado storm shelter.

