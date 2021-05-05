REBusinessOnline

Phibro Animal Health Signs 49,577 SF Office Lease Renewal in Teaneck, New Jersey

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, New Jersey, Northeast, Office

TEANECK, N.J. — Phibro Animal Health Corp. has signed a 49,577-square-foot office lease renewal at Glenpointe, a mixed-use development in the Northern New Jersey community of Teaneck that serves as the company’s global headquarters. Susan Mason and Tom Reilly of JLL represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. David Simson, Jeff Schotz, Peter Rossi, Dan Reider and Peter Kasparian of Newmark represented the landlord, Alfred Sanzari Enterprises. In addition to office uses, the Glenpointe campus houses three hotels totaling roughly 700 rooms, a 26,000-square-foot fitness center and multiple food and beverage options.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
May
12
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
3
InterFace Active Adult 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews