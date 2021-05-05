Phibro Animal Health Signs 49,577 SF Office Lease Renewal in Teaneck, New Jersey

TEANECK, N.J. — Phibro Animal Health Corp. has signed a 49,577-square-foot office lease renewal at Glenpointe, a mixed-use development in the Northern New Jersey community of Teaneck that serves as the company’s global headquarters. Susan Mason and Tom Reilly of JLL represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. David Simson, Jeff Schotz, Peter Rossi, Dan Reider and Peter Kasparian of Newmark represented the landlord, Alfred Sanzari Enterprises. In addition to office uses, the Glenpointe campus houses three hotels totaling roughly 700 rooms, a 26,000-square-foot fitness center and multiple food and beverage options.