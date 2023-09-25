Philadelphi Retail Market Establishes Its Resilience

No matter your size, market and scope of operation, for retail owners and operators, there is no such thing as total immunity from the likes of e-commerce, COVID-19, inflation and interest rate hikes. But there is such a thing as absorbing those socioeconomic hits in stride, learning and evolving from them and re-emerging on significantly more solid ground.

And that is largely the path that the Philadelphia retail market has traversed over the past few years. The timing of the pandemic dismantled the launch of Fashion District, the redevelopment of the former Gallery at Market East Mall that should have ushered in a new scene of experience-based, locally merchandised retail in Philadelphia. Retailers and restaurants along Center City District’s main shopping corridors quickly devised solutions to the global healthcare crisis and were returning to normalcy when bad timing once again intervened. This time, it took the form of the Delta variant, which delayed plans to reopen existing stores or launch new ones and erased some of the positive momentum that landlords and tenants had recouped.

For their part, suburban retail properties, many of whose performances were bolstered in the short run by pandemic- driven population influxes, are now in the precarious position of introducing new uses to combat the natural deterioration of America’s regional malls. Some of these shopping and dining districts with proximity to office clusters are also dealing with the fallout of a work-from-home trend that only seems to be becoming more deeply ingrained in the fabric of society with each passing fiscal quarter.

And yet, for all these disruptions, bad breaks and uncontrollable obstacles, the Philadelphia retail market is healthy overall. According to second-quarter data from CBRE, the market’s direct vacancy rate of 7.5 percent is the lowest of the post-pandemic era and is the culmination of six straight quarters of compressing availability. The last time the vacancy rate posted a quarter-to-quarter increase was in late 2021, when the Delta variant was peaking.

Today’s data must be assessed in the context of interest rate hikes, and against that backdrop, the Philadelphia retail market has predictably struggled in terms of investment sales volume — yet not as much as other sectors. According to CBRE’s data, while the total volume of commercial transactions in greater Philadelphia declined by 57.6 percent year over year during the first quarter, the volume of retail transactions fell by just 33.1 percent. This finding suggests that investors have shifted their views on retail from a hazardous space to one that, with the right demographics and tenancy behind it, can generate healthy and reliable returns.

“Retail has taken so many body blows in recent years, and while they’ve knocked us down, we’ve gotten back up from all of them, including the most recent one of the cost of money going up,” says Steve Gartner, executive vice president at CBRE’s Philadelphia office. “But the biggest impact of rate hikes has been the slowing of new development. With high barriers to entry for new development, conditions in the retail market have been fairly level and predictable. It’s been a nice, productive year thus far.”

Landlords seem to agree.

“The Federal Reserve has been raising interest rates in an effort to tamp down inflation, which was largely a result of the trillions in stimulus that was pumped into the system following COVID-19. That stimulus money not only helped carry retail through, but also made retail stronger than it was pre-pandemic,” says Jeff Fischer, vice president of regional leasing at Federal Realty, a retail landlord with an extensive presence in the Philadelphia area. “Less-relevant players and concepts have been weeded out, and those buried under mountains of debt have finally called it quits.”

“Pre-COVID, there was real concern that the online presence was going to steal considerably from brick-and-mortar retail, maybe even rendering it obsolete,” he continues. “That doesn’t seem to be the case at this point; we’re seeing a return to brick-and-mortar amid logistics issues and the expensiveness of last-mile delivery via online shopping. People clearly want to go out and shop and dine and socialize and do things they were denied during COVID, reinforcing

the need for brick-and-mortar to exist.”

CBRE tallied the second-quarter volume

of retail product under construction

in the Philadelphia area at 534,000

square feet. Joe Coradino, CEO of Pennsylvania

Real Estate Investment Trust

(PREIT), notes that this lack of new development

has played a part in fueling

the market’s stability and resilience in

the face of macroeconomic and geopolitical

headwinds.

“We have continued to see really

strong demand across the portfolio,

which we attribute to a few factors, including

the availability of quality space

and our proactive effort to revitalize our

properties with a diverse array of uses,”

he says. “This has occurred even as increased

cost pressures on consumers

due to inflation has created a real bifurcation

in performance for retailers.”

PREIT has indeed been making

large-footprint changes at its suburban

malls and developments. At Willow

Grove Park Mall, entertainment concept

Tilted 10 has opened a 103,000-squarefoot

venue with bowling, laser tag, bumper

cars and more than 150 video and

arcade games. Coradino says that this

move “restores the mall to its amusement

park roots and offers more reasons

for shoppers to visit.” Dick’s Sporting

Goods has also opened a 90,000-squarefoot

store under its “House of Sport”

brand at PREIT’s Viewmont Mall in

Scranton.

As for entirely new uses at PREIT

properties, Cooper University Health

Care plans to open a new facility in the

former Sears location at Moorestown

Mall in Southern New Jersey later this

year. The facility will feature a café, a

community wellness information center,

over 90 pod-like exam rooms, collaboration

areas and smaller work areas for

telehealth visits. PREIT is also working

to secure zoning and other necessary

approvals to develop apartment complexes

at its Plymouth Meeting Mall on

the city’s northwestern outskirts.

Other sources agree that the lack of

new development has some positive

impacts for the market.

“While certain deals simply don’t

work in this environment, the lack of

new construction has led to greater

demand within the existing portfolio,”

says Fischer. “As a result, we have multiple

operators vying for a limited number

of spaces in Philadelphia, especially

on the anchor front.”

Much of the new supply is inclusionary

as part of multifamily or life sciences

projects that are predominantly

consuming what land remains within

the urban core

“In the city itself, retail [supply

growth] is usually a ground-floor function

of high-rise properties, and the

high-rise properties that are actually

coming out of the ground now were

funded prior to rate hikes,” adds Larry

Steinberg, senior managing director at

Colliers’ Philadelphia office.

“Plus there was a huge flight to get

approvals prior to the end of 2022, when

the tax abatement structure for new development

changed,” Steinberg continues.

“We had a 10-year tax abatement

prior to that for real estate taxes, which

changed in 2023 and became 50 percent

of that, so there was a rush to get

projects approved.”

No Commitment Issues

Sources say that when tenants and

landlords — and their brokers — are negotiating

deals for existing spaces, the

issue of lengthy time commitments has

largely dissipated. The willingness of

tenants to do long-term deals is another

tried-and-true indicator of investor and

user confidence in the long-term health

of the market.

“Deal structures have begun to come

back to normal in terms of length,

though landlords are kicking in more

tenant improvement money than they

would have a few years back,” says

Steinberg. “Landlords are rolling the

dice on tenants being successful and

that the amortization of all this extra

money they’re spending will be a good

payoff for them.”