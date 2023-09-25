Philadelphi Retail Market Establishes Its Resilience

No matter your size, market and scope of operation, for retail owners and operators, there is no such thing as total immunity from the likes of e-commerce, COVID-19, inflation and interest rate hikes. But there is such a thing as absorbing those socioeconomic hits in stride, learning and evolving from them and re-emerging on significantly more solid ground.
And that is largely the path that the Philadelphia retail market has traversed over the past few years. The timing of the pandemic dismantled the launch of Fashion District, the redevelopment of the former Gallery at Market East Mall that should have ushered in a new scene of experience-based, locally merchandised retail in Philadelphia. Retailers and restaurants along Center City District’s main shopping corridors quickly devised solutions to the global healthcare crisis and were returning to normalcy when bad timing once again intervened. This time, it took the form of the Delta variant, which delayed plans to reopen existing stores or launch new ones and erased some of the positive momentum that landlords and tenants had recouped.
For their part, suburban retail properties, many of whose performances were bolstered in the short run by pandemic- driven population influxes, are now in the precarious position of introducing new uses to combat the natural deterioration of America’s regional malls. Some of these shopping and dining districts with proximity to office clusters are also dealing with the fallout of a work-from-home trend that only seems to be becoming more deeply ingrained in the fabric of society with each passing fiscal quarter.
And yet, for all these disruptions, bad breaks and uncontrollable obstacles, the Philadelphia retail market is healthy overall. According to second-quarter data from CBRE, the market’s direct vacancy rate of 7.5 percent is the lowest of the post-pandemic era and is the culmination of six straight quarters of compressing availability. The last time the vacancy rate posted a quarter-to-quarter increase was in late 2021, when the Delta variant was peaking.
Today’s data must be assessed in the context of interest rate hikes, and against that backdrop, the Philadelphia retail market has predictably struggled in terms of investment sales volume — yet not as much as other sectors. According to CBRE’s data, while the total volume of commercial transactions in greater Philadelphia declined by 57.6 percent year over year during the first quarter, the volume of retail transactions fell by just 33.1 percent. This finding suggests that investors have shifted their views on retail from a hazardous space to one that, with the right demographics and tenancy behind it, can generate healthy and reliable returns.
“Retail has taken so many body blows in recent years, and while they’ve knocked us down, we’ve gotten back up from all of them, including the most recent one of the cost of money going up,” says Steve Gartner, executive vice president at CBRE’s Philadelphia office. “But the biggest impact of rate hikes has been the slowing of new development. With high barriers to entry for new development, conditions in the retail market have been fairly level and predictable. It’s been a nice, productive year thus far.”
Landlords seem to agree.
“The Federal Reserve has been raising interest rates in an effort to tamp down inflation, which was largely a result of the trillions in stimulus that was pumped into the system following COVID-19. That stimulus money not only helped carry retail through, but also made retail stronger than it was pre-pandemic,” says Jeff Fischer, vice president of regional leasing at Federal Realty, a retail landlord with an extensive presence in the Philadelphia area. “Less-relevant players and concepts have been weeded out, and those buried under mountains of debt have finally called it quits.”
“Pre-COVID, there was real concern that the online presence was going to steal considerably from brick-and-mortar retail, maybe even rendering it obsolete,” he continues. “That doesn’t seem to be the case at this point; we’re seeing a return to brick-and-mortar amid logistics issues and the expensiveness of last-mile delivery via online shopping. People clearly want to go out and shop and dine and socialize and do things they were denied during COVID, reinforcing
the need for brick-and-mortar to exist.”
CBRE tallied the second-quarter volume
of retail product under construction
in the Philadelphia area at 534,000
square feet. Joe Coradino, CEO of Pennsylvania
Real Estate Investment Trust
(PREIT), notes that this lack of new development
has played a part in fueling
the market’s stability and resilience in
the face of macroeconomic and geopolitical
headwinds.
“We have continued to see really
strong demand across the portfolio,
which we attribute to a few factors, including
the availability of quality space
and our proactive effort to revitalize our
properties with a diverse array of uses,”
he says. “This has occurred even as increased
cost pressures on consumers
due to inflation has created a real bifurcation
in performance for retailers.”
PREIT has indeed been making
large-footprint changes at its suburban
malls and developments. At Willow
Grove Park Mall, entertainment concept
Tilted 10 has opened a 103,000-squarefoot
venue with bowling, laser tag, bumper
cars and more than 150 video and
arcade games. Coradino says that this
move “restores the mall to its amusement
park roots and offers more reasons
for shoppers to visit.” Dick’s Sporting
Goods has also opened a 90,000-squarefoot
store under its “House of Sport”
brand at PREIT’s Viewmont Mall in
Scranton.
As for entirely new uses at PREIT
properties, Cooper University Health
Care plans to open a new facility in the
former Sears location at Moorestown
Mall in Southern New Jersey later this
year. The facility will feature a café, a
community wellness information center,
over 90 pod-like exam rooms, collaboration
areas and smaller work areas for
telehealth visits. PREIT is also working
to secure zoning and other necessary
approvals to develop apartment complexes
at its Plymouth Meeting Mall on
the city’s northwestern outskirts.
Other sources agree that the lack of
new development has some positive
impacts for the market.
“While certain deals simply don’t
work in this environment, the lack of
new construction has led to greater
demand within the existing portfolio,”
says Fischer. “As a result, we have multiple
operators vying for a limited number
of spaces in Philadelphia, especially
on the anchor front.”
Much of the new supply is inclusionary
as part of multifamily or life sciences
projects that are predominantly
consuming what land remains within
the urban core
“In the city itself, retail [supply
growth] is usually a ground-floor function
of high-rise properties, and the
high-rise properties that are actually
coming out of the ground now were
funded prior to rate hikes,” adds Larry
Steinberg, senior managing director at
Colliers’ Philadelphia office.
“Plus there was a huge flight to get
approvals prior to the end of 2022, when
the tax abatement structure for new development
changed,” Steinberg continues.
“We had a 10-year tax abatement
prior to that for real estate taxes, which
changed in 2023 and became 50 percent
of that, so there was a rush to get
projects approved.”
No Commitment Issues
Sources say that when tenants and
landlords — and their brokers — are negotiating
deals for existing spaces, the
issue of lengthy time commitments has
largely dissipated. The willingness of
tenants to do long-term deals is another
tried-and-true indicator of investor and
user confidence in the long-term health
of the market.
“Deal structures have begun to come
back to normal in terms of length,
though landlords are kicking in more
tenant improvement money than they
would have a few years back,” says
Steinberg. “Landlords are rolling the
dice on tenants being successful and
that the amortization of all this extra
money they’re spending will be a good
payoff for them.”