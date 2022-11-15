REBusinessOnline

Philadelphia Phillies Purchase Distressed Shopping Center Near Metro Tampa Ballpark for $22.5M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Development, Florida, Retail, Southeast

Floor & Décor is the sole occupant of Clearwater Collection and currently occupies 49 percent of the property’s leasable area.

CLEARWATER, FLA. — An affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies has purchased the Clearwater Collection, a distressed shopping center spanning 13 acres at 21800 U.S. Highway 19 N in the Tampa suburb of Clearwater, for $22.5 million. The 134,362-square-foot property is located adjacent to BayCare Ballpark, a city-owned baseball arena that the Phillies lease for its Spring Training operations, as well as its Minor League Baseball affiliate team, the Clearwater Threshers. Control of the underlying land affords the Phillies the opportunity to plan for future redevelopment near the park.

Michael Vullis of Avison Young was the court-appointed receiver of Clearwater Collection, which recently went into bankruptcy. Vullis and Avison Young colleagues John Crotty, Michael Fay, David Duckworth, Nick Robinson and Brian de la Fé represented the seller, an entity doing business as Clearwater Collection 15, in the transaction. Floor & Décor is the sole occupant of the shopping center and currently occupies 49 percent of the property’s leasable area.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Nov
15
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Southeast 2022
Nov
16
InterFace Nashville Multifamily 2022
Nov
30
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2022
Dec
1
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2022
Dec
7
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2022
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  