Expansion of the Swedish Match Owensboro facility is underway, with a scheduled completion of second-quarter 2025.
Philip Morris to Invest $232M to Expand Zyn Manufacturing Facility in Western Kentucky

by John Nelson

OWENSBORO, KY. — Philip Morris International plans to invest $232 million via one of its Swedish Match affiliates for the expansion of its Owensboro manufacturing facility in western Kentucky. The direct investment into this facility, which produces Zyn nicotine pouches, will increase production capacity by 40 percent (around 900 million cans of capacity for 2025).

The expansion is currently underway and is expected to create an additional 450 direct jobs with an ongoing annual economic impact of $277 million, as well as an additional 410 indirect jobs. The Swedish Match Owensboro facility currently has about 1,100 employees. Philip Morris expects to complete the expansion by second-quarter 2025.

In July, Philip Morris announced plans to invest $600 million to open a Zyn manufacturing plant in Aurora, Colo.

