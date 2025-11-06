Thursday, November 6, 2025
At the end of the year, Philip Voorhees will join BISON Partners after a 25-year career at CBRE.
Philip Voorhees to Join BISON Partners After 25-Year Career at CBRE

by Amy Works

IRVINE, CALIF. — Philip Voorhees will join BISON Partners, a real estate operating company focused on retail properties, following his departure from CBRE at the end of the year after a 25-year tenure. Voorhees currently serves as vice chairman in CBRE’s Retail Capital Markets division, where his retail investment teams have completed more than 1,080 transactions totaling over $15 billion in value.

Launched in 2022 by Brad Rable and Wil Smith, BISON Partners was established as a strategic venture to acquire and reposition retail shopping centers. The firm recently expanded its footprint with properties in California, Arizona and Nevada.

Voorhees’ expertise in acquisitions and capital markets will support BISON’s continued mission to grow a portfolio of value-add retail properties across the western United States.

