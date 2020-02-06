Philipsborn Arranges $4M Refinancing Loan for Distribution Center in Metro Houston

Located at 4030 Bluebonnet Drive in Stafford, the facility is leased on a long-term basis to a national specialty food distributor.

STAFFORD, TEXAS — The Philipsborn Co., a Chicago-based mortgage banking firm, has arranged a $4 million loan for the refinancing of a distribution center located at 4030 Bluebonnet Drive in Stafford, about 15 miles southwest of Houston. Built in 1983, the 66,336-square-foot warehouse is situated on 4.1 acres and features 24- to 26-foot clear heights, four exterior loading docks, nearly 10,000 square feet of finished office space and 2,628 square feet of refrigerated space. The facility is leased on a long-term basis to a national specialty food distributor. David Kubert of Philipsborn arranged the 15-year, fixed-rate loan through Ameritas Life Insurance Co. on behalf of the borrower, a private investor.