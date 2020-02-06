REBusinessOnline

Philipsborn Arranges $4M Refinancing Loan for Distribution Center in Metro Houston

Posted on by in Industrial, Loans, Texas

Located at 4030 Bluebonnet Drive in Stafford, the facility is leased on a long-term basis to a national specialty food distributor.

STAFFORD, TEXAS — The Philipsborn Co., a Chicago-based mortgage banking firm, has arranged a $4 million loan for the refinancing of a distribution center located at 4030 Bluebonnet Drive in Stafford, about 15 miles southwest of Houston. Built in 1983, the 66,336-square-foot warehouse is situated on 4.1 acres and features 24- to 26-foot clear heights, four exterior loading docks, nearly 10,000 square feet of finished office space and 2,628 square feet of refrigerated space. The facility is leased on a long-term basis to a national specialty food distributor. David Kubert of Philipsborn arranged the 15-year, fixed-rate loan through Ameritas Life Insurance Co. on behalf of the borrower, a private investor.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Feb
11
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2020
Feb
18
InterFace Net Lease West 2020
Feb
19
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2020
Feb
20
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2020
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020
Mar
24
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Mar
24
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020