Phillips Edison Acquires 142,724 SF West Village Center in Minnesota

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Minnesota, Retail

CHANHASSEN, MINN. — Phillips Edison & Co. Inc. (PECO) has acquired West Village Center in Chanhassen, about 20 miles southwest of Minneapolis. A 64,643-square-foot Lunds & Byerlys grocery store anchors the 142,724-square-foot shopping center. Other tenants include Party City, TCF Bank, FedEx, OfficeMax, Caribou Coffee, Great Clips, a nail salon and an orthodontic office. The purchase price and seller were undisclosed.