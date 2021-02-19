REBusinessOnline

Phillips Edison Acquires 142,724 SF West Village Center in Minnesota

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Minnesota, Retail

CHANHASSEN, MINN. — Phillips Edison & Co. Inc. (PECO) has acquired West Village Center in Chanhassen, about 20 miles southwest of Minneapolis. A 64,643-square-foot Lunds & Byerlys grocery store anchors the 142,724-square-foot shopping center. Other tenants include Party City, TCF Bank, FedEx, OfficeMax, Caribou Coffee, Great Clips, a nail salon and an orthodontic office. The purchase price and seller were undisclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  