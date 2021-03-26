Phillips Edison Acquires 28,134 SF Shopping Center in Denton, Texas

DENTON, TEXAS — Phillips Edison & Co., a Cincinnati-based retail owner and developer, has acquired Hickory Creek Plaza, a 28,134-square-foot shopping center in the North Texas city of Denton. Shadow-anchored by Kroger, the center is leased to tenants such as Papa Murphy’s Pizza, Great Clips, H&R Block, Mathnasium, ATI Physical Therapy, Envy Nail Spa, Good Morning Donuts and Pizza Hut. The seller was not disclosed.