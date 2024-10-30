Phillips Edison Buys 101,105 SF Shopping Center in Bethel, Connecticut

BETHEL, CONN. — Phillips Edison & Co., a Cincinnati-based shopping center REIT, has purchased the 101,105-square-foot Bethel Center in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. Anchored by Big Y Supermarket, Bethel Center was 91 percent leased at the time of sale. Other tenants include Starbucks, Dollar Tree, Great Clips, Quest Diagnostics and Casa Tequila. Nat Heald, Jeffrey Dunne and David Gavin of CBRE represented the seller, a partnership between DRA Advisors and KPR Centers, in the transaction. The sales price was not disclosed.