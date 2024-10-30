Wednesday, October 30, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsConnecticutNortheastRetail

Phillips Edison Buys 101,105 SF Shopping Center in Bethel, Connecticut

by Taylor Williams

BETHEL, CONN. — Phillips Edison & Co., a Cincinnati-based shopping center REIT, has purchased the 101,105-square-foot Bethel Center in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. Anchored by Big Y Supermarket, Bethel Center was 91 percent leased at the time of sale. Other tenants include Starbucks, Dollar Tree, Great Clips, Quest Diagnostics and Casa Tequila. Nat Heald, Jeffrey Dunne and David Gavin of CBRE represented the seller, a partnership between DRA Advisors and KPR Centers, in the transaction. The sales price was not disclosed.

You may also like

Ballard Designs Debuts First Alabama Store at Hardwick...

Christopher Todd Capital Acquires 314-Unit Build-to-Rent Property in...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 170,722 SF...

Microsoft Acquires 274 Acres Near Grand Rapids, Michigan

Keystone Construction Breaks Ground on $60M CarShield Sportsplex...

Alliance Consolidated Group of Cos. Buys 15,110 SF...

Boulder Group Brokers $2.1M Sale of Retail Property...

Midway Welcomes Three New Retailers to CITYCENTRE in...

CBRE Brokers Sale of 376,462 SF Grocery-Anchored Retail...