REBusinessOnline

Phillips Edison Buys 216,320 SF Shopping Center in Sacramento from Donahue Schriber

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Retail, Western

Town-Country-Village-Sacramento-CA

Trader Joe’s and Sprouts Farmers Market co-anchor the 216,320-square-foot Town & Country Village in Sacramento.

SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — Phillips Edison & Co. has purchased Town & Country Village, a dual grocery-anchored community shopping center in Sacramento, from Donahue Schriber for an undisclosed price.

Trader Joe’s and Sprouts Farmers Market co-anchor the 216,320-square-foot shopping center. At the time of sale, the property was 91 percent leased to a variety of tenants, including Bed Bath & Beyond, Ross Dress for Less, T.J. Maxx and Five Below.

Town & Country Village is situated on 19 acres at 2601-2651 and 2717-2805 Marconi Ave. Originally constructed in 1950, the asset was most recently renovated between 2013 and 2014.

Eric Kathrein, Geoff Tranchina, Bryan Ley and Gleb Lvovich of JLL represented the buyer in the deal.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Dec
1
Webinar: Smarter Cleaning for Retail, Grocery & Restaurant Facilities
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2021
Dec
15
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2021: Helping Student Housing Operators Navigate the Challenges of Leasing and Turn
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  