Phillips Edison Buys 216,320 SF Shopping Center in Sacramento from Donahue Schriber

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Retail, Western

Trader Joe’s and Sprouts Farmers Market co-anchor the 216,320-square-foot Town & Country Village in Sacramento.

SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — Phillips Edison & Co. has purchased Town & Country Village, a dual grocery-anchored community shopping center in Sacramento, from Donahue Schriber for an undisclosed price.

Trader Joe’s and Sprouts Farmers Market co-anchor the 216,320-square-foot shopping center. At the time of sale, the property was 91 percent leased to a variety of tenants, including Bed Bath & Beyond, Ross Dress for Less, T.J. Maxx and Five Below.

Town & Country Village is situated on 19 acres at 2601-2651 and 2717-2805 Marconi Ave. Originally constructed in 1950, the asset was most recently renovated between 2013 and 2014.

Eric Kathrein, Geoff Tranchina, Bryan Ley and Gleb Lvovich of JLL represented the buyer in the deal.