Phillips Edison & Co. Buys 46,406 SF Shops at Plaza West Covina in California

WEST COVINA, CALIF. — Phillips Edison & Co. has acquired Shops at Plaza West Covina, a retail property located at 310 S. California Ave. in West Covina, from an undisclosed seller for $25.8 million. Daniel Tyner, Geoff Tranchina and Gleb Lvovich of JLL Capital Markets represented the seller in the deal. At the time of sale, the 46,406-square-foot property was 88 percent occupied. Current tenants include Bank of America, Jamba, Urbane Café, SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union, California Fish Grill, Gen Korean BBQ House and other specialty retailers.