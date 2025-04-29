Tuesday, April 29, 2025
Westgate-North-Tacoma-WA
Located in Tacoma, Wash., Westgate North offers 74,789 square feet of retail space.
Phillips Edison & Co. Buys Westgate North Shopping Center in Tacoma, Washington for $37M

by Amy Works

TACOMA, WASH. — Phillips Edison & Co. has acquired Westgate North, a retail center in Tacoma. Located at 2601 N. Pearl St., Westgate North offers 74,789 square feet of retail space that is 97.9 percent leased to a mix of national and local tenants. Westgate North is shadow-anchored by Safeway. Other major tenants include Ace Hardware, Taco Bell, Chase Bank, Franciscan Health System and Anytime Fitness. Gleb Lvovich, Geoff Tranchina and Daniel Tyner of JLL Capital Market’s Investment Sales and Advisory team represented the undisclosed seller in the deal.

