Phillips Edison & Co. Files Registration to Pursue Public Offering

Posted on by in Midwest, Ohio, Retail

CINCINNATI — Phillips Edison & Co. Inc. (PECO) has filed a registration statement on Form S-11 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a proposed public offering in conjunction with the listing of its stock on a national stock exchange. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The Cincinnati-based retail REIT intends to list its stock under the ticker symbol “PECO.” Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, BofA Securities and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC will be acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

PECO is an owner and operator of grocery-anchored shopping centers. As of March 31, the company owned equity interests in 300 properties, including 278 wholly owned assets and 22 owned through two unconsolidated joint ventures with institutional partners. PECO’s first-quarter results presentation will take place Wednesday, May 19.

