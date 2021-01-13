Phillips Edison Divests of 191,345 SF Sunrise Marketplace in Las Vegas

Smith’s Food & Drug Store, Chase, Dotty’s, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar, Wingstop, Verizon, Southwest Medical and Southern Nevada Health District are tenants at Sunrise Marketplace in Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS — Cincinnati-based Phillips Edison & Co. has completed the sale of Sunrise Marketplace, a wholly owned neighborhood shopping center in Las Vegas. A Los Angeles-based private investment firm purchased the property for an undisclosed amount to complete a 1031 exchange.

Situated on 15.1 acres at the southeast corner of NE Nellis Boulevard and Steward Avenue, Sunrise Marketplace features 191,345 square feet of retail space. At the time of sale, the property was 99 percent leased to Smith’s Food & Drug Store, Chase, Dotty’s, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar, Wingstop, Verizon, Southwest Medical and Southern Nevada Health District. The shopping center was built in 1988 and renovated in 2006.

Preston Fetrow of CBRE, along with the firm’s National Retail Partners-West team, represented the seller, while the buyer was represented by a cooperating broker.