REBusinessOnline

Phillips Edison Sells 100,486 SF Safeway Center at Lake Powell in Arizona

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Retail, Western

Safeway-Lake-Powell-Page-AZ

Safeway anchors the 100,486-square-foot Safeway Center at Lake Powell shopping center located at 608 Elm St. in Page, Ariz.

PAGE, ARIZ. — Cincinnati-based Phillips Edison & Co. has completed the disposition of Safeway Center at Lake Powell, a shopping center located at 608 Elm St. in Page. A private investor from Beverly Hills, Calif., acquired the 100,486-square-foot asset for an undisclosed price.

Safeway anchors the 100,486-square-foot shopping center, which was 93 percent occupied at the time of sale. Other tenants include Stage Stores, Dollar Tree, Hibbett Sports, Verizon Wireless, Domino’s, Subway, Allied Cash Advance, H&R Block and Wells Fargo ATM. The property was built in 1986 and renovated in 1990.

Hanley Investment Real Estate Advisors represented the seller, while Kalen Rickard of Phoenix-based Western Retail Advisors represented the buyer.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
31
Webinar — Central Florida Retail Outlook: How are Central Florida markets responding to COVID-19?
Sep
3
Webinar: Las Vegas Retail Outlook — How is the Las Vegas Retail Sector responding to COVID-19?
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  