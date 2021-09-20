Phillips Edison Sells 96,224 SF Atwater Marketplace in Central California

CVS/pharmacy, Save Mart, Ace Cash Express, Baskin Robbins and Chase are tenants at Atwater Marketplace in Atwater, Calif.

ATWATER, CALIF. — Phillips Edison & Co. has completed the disposition of Atwater Marketplace, a shopping center located at 1601-1853 Bellevue Road in Atwater. A Los Angeles-based private investor acquired the property for an undisclosed price.

Kevin Fryman and Eric Wohl of Hanley Investment Group represented the seller, while Brett Visintainer of Visintainer Group of Fresno represented the buyer in the deal.

The 96,224-square-foot Atwater Marketplace was 100 percent occupied at the time of sale. Current tenants include Save Mart, CVS/pharmacy, Ace Cash Express, Baskin Robbins, Chase, Chinese Kitchen, Freeway Insurance, GameStop, Great Clips, Merco Credit Union, Rebobank, RE/MAX, Roundtable Pizza and Sourdough & Co.