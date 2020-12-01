REBusinessOnline

Phillips Realty Capital Arranges $141.8M Refinancing Loan for New Apartment Community in Arlington, Virginia

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Southeast, Virginia

Communal amenities at The Sur include 16,503 square feet of retail space, a fitness center, firepits, Zen garden, pet spa, conference center, pool and a clubhouse.

ARLINGTON, VA. — Phillips Realty Capital has arranged a $141.8 million refinancing loan for The Sur, a 360-unit apartment community in Arlington’s National Landing district. Erkiletian Development Co. delivered the property earlier this year and will use the funding to recapitalize the construction loan, with reserves funding additional lease-up costs. KKR provided the three-year, non-recourse loan, which features interest-only payments and extension options. The Sur offers studio to three-bedroom floor plans. According to Apartments.com, unit interiors range from 507 to 1,419 square feet and rents range from $1,989 to $7,728 per month. Communal amenities include 16,503 square feet of retail space, a fitness center, firepits, Zen garden, pet spa, conference center, pool and a clubhouse. The Sur is located at 3400 Potomac Ave., five miles south of downtown Washington, D.C., and one mile south of Amazon’s HQ2 campus. Adam Bieber, Malcolm Shaw and Bill Wrench or Phillips Realty represented the borrower in the loan transaction.

