REBusinessOnline

Phillips Realty Capital Secures $58M Construction Financing for Apartment Project in Upper Marlboro, Maryland

Posted on by in Development, Loans, Maryland, Multifamily, Southeast

St. Joseph Apartments

St. Joseph Apartments will be located one mile from the Largo Metro Station and near Woodmore Town Center, which has a Wegmans, Costco and Best Buy.

UPPER MARLBORO, MD. — Phillips Realty Capital has secured $58 million in debt and equity financing for the construction of St. Joseph Apartments, a four-story, 268-unit multifamily project in Upper Marlboro. Mark Remington and Alec Jenkins of Phillips Realty arranged a $45.1 million construction loan through United Bank on behalf of the borrower, Varsity Investment Group. Additionally, Remington and Jenkins sourced a $12.8 million preferred equity investment by FCP.

St. Joseph Apartments will be located one mile from the Largo Metro Station and near Woodmore Town Center, which has a Wegmans, Costco and Best Buy.

Phillips Realty Capital is Bethesda, Md.-based commercial real estate finance firm. Varsity Investment Group is a commercial real estate development company specializing in student housing, market-rate, mixed-use and retail development. United Bank is a community bank and subsidiary of United Bankshares Inc.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
May
12
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
3
InterFace Active Adult 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews