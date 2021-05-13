Phillips Realty Capital Secures $58M Construction Financing for Apartment Project in Upper Marlboro, Maryland

Posted on by in Development, Loans, Maryland, Multifamily, Southeast

St. Joseph Apartments will be located one mile from the Largo Metro Station and near Woodmore Town Center, which has a Wegmans, Costco and Best Buy.

UPPER MARLBORO, MD. — Phillips Realty Capital has secured $58 million in debt and equity financing for the construction of St. Joseph Apartments, a four-story, 268-unit multifamily project in Upper Marlboro. Mark Remington and Alec Jenkins of Phillips Realty arranged a $45.1 million construction loan through United Bank on behalf of the borrower, Varsity Investment Group. Additionally, Remington and Jenkins sourced a $12.8 million preferred equity investment by FCP.

St. Joseph Apartments will be located one mile from the Largo Metro Station and near Woodmore Town Center, which has a Wegmans, Costco and Best Buy.

Phillips Realty Capital is Bethesda, Md.-based commercial real estate finance firm. Varsity Investment Group is a commercial real estate development company specializing in student housing, market-rate, mixed-use and retail development. United Bank is a community bank and subsidiary of United Bankshares Inc.