Phillips Realty Capital Structures $27.8M Construction Financing for Charleston Apartment Project

Construction has commenced at Morrison Yard, which will consist of a 10-story and a six-story building, each featuring studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans.

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Phillips Realty Capital Corp. (PRC) has structured $27.8 million in joint venture equity financing on behalf of Woodfield Development for the construction of Morrison Yard in Charleston. The 380-unit multifamily community will be built in Charleston’s North of Morrison (NoMo) neighborhood within a qualified opportunity zone. PRC’s Adam Bieber structured the equity financing through investor Argosy Real Estate Partners. PCCP recently provided a $100.6 million construction loan to a joint venture between Woodfield and Argosy to finance the development of Morrison Yard. Construction has commenced on the site, which will consist of a 10-story, concrete building and a six-story, wood-framed building, each featuring studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. The complex will offer ground-floor retail, a two-story parking structure, clubhouse, courtyard spaces and water features. Woodfield plans to have Morrison Yards’ first units delivered in the fourth quarter of 2021, with the entire project slated for delivery in late 2022.