NEW YORK CITY — Philo TV has signed an 8,100-square-foot office lease in downtown Brooklyn. The San Francisco-based provider of streaming services is taking space on the 18th floor of One Willoughby Square, a 34-story building that is the tallest in the borough. Paul Amrich, Neil King, Zachary Price, Alex D’amario and James Ackerson of CBRE represented the landlord, JEMB Realty, in the lease negotiations. Catherine Vilar of The Kaufman Organization represented Philo TV.