HOUSTON — PhiloWilke Partnership has signed a 14,729-square-foot office lease in Houston’s Westchase District. The architecture firm is taking space at The Towers at Westchase, a two-building development that houses an onsite deli and restaurant, fitness center and a conference center. Brad Fricks and Matthew Seliger of Stream Realty Partners represented the landlord, Franklin Street Properties, in the lease negotiations. Cody Little and Jordan Raney of JLL represented the tenant.