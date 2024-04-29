Monday, April 29, 2024
AcquisitionsIllinoisIndustrialMidwest

Phoenix Closures Sells 113,124 SF Industrial Building in Naperville, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

NAPERVILLE, ILL. — Phoenix Closures Inc. has sold its former corporate headquarters and manufacturing facility located at 1899 Highgrove Lane in the Chicago suburb of Naperville. The buyer, Amerikoa Ingredients, is a natural and sustainable ingredients distributor that is relocating from Melrose Park. Built in the late 1970s, the 113,124-square-foot building features BNSF rail access. Jeff Blake of DarwinPW Realty/CORFAC International represented the seller, while Todd Heine of Colliers represented the buyer.

