Located in Chandler, Ariz., Chandler Street Plaza offers 107,320 square feet of retail space.
Phoenix Commercial Advisors Brokers $25.9M Sale of Chandler Sunset Plaza Shopping Center in Arizona

by Amy Works

CHANDLER, ARIZ. — Phoenix Commercial Advisors has arranged the sale of Chandler Sunset Plaza, an entertainment- and fitness-anchored shopping center on 13 acres at the northeast corner of Rural and Ray roads in Chandler. The asset traded for $25.9 million, or $242 per square foot. Totaling 107,320 square feet, the property was 95 percent leased to a mix of national and local tenants, including Pickleball Kingdom, Jack in the Box, First Watch and Own Your Dream Sports Academy. John Schweikert and Chad Tiedeman of Phoenix Commercial Advisors represented the undisclosed seller in the deal.

