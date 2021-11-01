REBusinessOnline

Phoenix Commercial Advisors Brokers $10M Sale of Shops at Cooley Station Near Phoenix

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Restaurant, Retail, Western

Pacific Dental, Wing Stop, F45, Little Caesars, Life Quest and My House are tenants at Shops at Cooley Station in Gilbert, Ariz.

GILBERT, ARIZ. — Phoenix Commercial Advisors has negotiated the sale of Shops at Cooley Station, two hard-corner retail shop buildings located at 4049 E. Williams Field Road in Gilbert. The property traded for $10 million, or $628 per square foot. The names of the buyer and seller were not released.

The 15,912-square-foot building was fully occupied at the time of sale. Current tenants include Pacific Dental, Wing Stop, F45, Little Caesars, Life Quest and My House.

Chad Tiedeman of Phoenix Commercial Advisors represented the seller in the deal.

