Phoenix Commercial Advisors Brokers $11.8M Sale of Mesa Gateway Retail Property in Arizona

Located in Mesa, Ariz., Mesa Gateway features three buildings offering a total of 31,824 square feet of retail space.

MESA, ARIZ. — Phoenix Commercial Advisors has arranged the sale of Mesa Gateway, a three-building retail property at the southeast corner of Power and Ray roads in Mesa. The property traded for $11.8 million, or $371 per square foot.

Totaling 31,824 square feet, the three buildings were fully leased to a mix of national and local tenants, including Verizon, Comerica, Jimmy John’s Sandwiches, Fit Body Boot Camp and Boba CuTea.

Danny Gardiner and Chad Tiedeman of Phoenix Commercial Advisors represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The name of the buyer was not released.