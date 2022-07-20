Phoenix Commercial Advisors Brokers $16.7M Sale of SanTan Gateway South Retail Center in Chandler, Arizona

CHANDLER, ARIZ. — Phoenix Commercial Advisors has arranged the sale of SanTan Gateway South, a grocery-anchored shopping center in Chandler. The asset traded for $16.7 million, or $294 per square foot. The names of the seller and buyer were not released.

Situated on 6.8 acres at the intersection of Arizona Avenue and Loop 202 Freeway, the 56,852-square-foot property was 100 percent leased at the time of sale. Tenants include Starbucks Coffee, Patel Brothers, Bright Now! Dental and Orthodontics, and Bethel Church.

John Schweikert, Danny Gardiner and Chad Tiedeman of Phoenix Commercial Advisors represented the seller in the transaction.