Phoenix Commercial Advisors Brokers $20.5M Sale of Laveen Commons Retail Center in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Phoenix Commercial Advisors has arranged the sale of Laveen Commons, a 12.1-acre retail center located at the corner of 35th Avenue and Baseline Road in Phoenix. The asset traded for $20.5 million, or $201 per square foot.

Totaling 102,083 square feet, the four-building property was fully leased at the time of sale. Current tenants include Big Lots, Big 5 Sporting Goods, Ace Hardware and 99 Cents Only.

John Schweikert and Chad Tiedeman of Phoenix Commercial Advisors represented the undisclosed seller in the deal. The name of the buyer was not released.