Thursday, January 11, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Laveen-Commons-Phoenix-AZ
Big Lots, Big 5 Sporting Goods, Ace Hardware and 99 Cents Only are tenants at the 102,083-square-foot Laveen Commons in Phoenix.
AcquisitionsArizonaRetailWestern

Phoenix Commercial Advisors Brokers $20.5M Sale of Laveen Commons Retail Center in Phoenix

by Amy Works

PHOENIX — Phoenix Commercial Advisors has arranged the sale of Laveen Commons, a 12.1-acre retail center located at the corner of 35th Avenue and Baseline Road in Phoenix. The asset traded for $20.5 million, or $201 per square foot.

Totaling 102,083 square feet, the four-building property was fully leased at the time of sale. Current tenants include Big Lots, Big 5 Sporting Goods, Ace Hardware and 99 Cents Only.

John Schweikert and Chad Tiedeman of Phoenix Commercial Advisors represented the undisclosed seller in the deal. The name of the buyer was not released.

You may also like

Partnership Acquires 308-Room El Tropicano Hotel in San...

Younger Partners Buys 147,161 SF Shopping Center in...

Harrison Street Sells 994-Bed Student Housing Community Near...

Rendina Healthcare, Artemis Acquire 48,000 SF Medical Office...

JLL Arranges Sale of 107-Room Home2 Suites by...

Red Oak Capital Provides $5.8M Loan for D.C....

Hoag Plans $1B Sun Family Medical Campus Expansion...

Ackerman Retail Facilitates Sale of 4,200 SF Chick-fil-A...

Regent Properties Sells 153,332 SF Talavi Corporate Center...