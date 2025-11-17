Phoenix Commercial Advisors Brokers Sale of Sprouts Farmers Market-Anchored Retail Center in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Phoenix Commercial Advisors has arranged the sale of Ninety Nine Ave, a grocery-anchored retail property in Phoenix. A private buyer acquired the asset from the developer for $30.7 million, or $650 per square foot, in an all-cash transaction.

Situated on 5.2 acres on the northeast corner of 99th Avenue and McDowell Road, the property offers 47,201 square feet of retail space. At the time of sale, the property was 100 percent leased to a variety of tenants, including Sprouts Farmers Market, CAVA, Hand & Stone and Mountain Mike’s Pizza. Danny Gardiner and Chad Tiedeman of Phoenix Commercial Advisors represented the seller in the deal.