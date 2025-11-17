Monday, November 17, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Ninety-Nine-Ave-Phoenix-AZ
Sprouts Farmers Market anchors the Ninety Nine Ave, a 47,201-square-foot retail property in Phoenix.
AcquisitionsArizonaRetailWestern

Phoenix Commercial Advisors Brokers Sale of Sprouts Farmers Market-Anchored Retail Center in Phoenix

by Amy Works

PHOENIX — Phoenix Commercial Advisors has arranged the sale of Ninety Nine Ave, a grocery-anchored retail property in Phoenix. A private buyer acquired the asset from the developer for $30.7 million, or $650 per square foot, in an all-cash transaction.

Situated on 5.2 acres on the northeast corner of 99th Avenue and McDowell Road, the property offers 47,201 square feet of retail space. At the time of sale, the property was 100 percent leased to a variety of tenants, including Sprouts Farmers Market, CAVA, Hand & Stone and Mountain Mike’s Pizza. Danny Gardiner and Chad Tiedeman of Phoenix Commercial Advisors represented the seller in the deal.

You may also like

JLL Brokers Sale of 122-Room, Marriott-Branded Hotel in...

Berkadia Arranges $10.7M Sale of Northern New Jersey...

Nordstrom Rack Opens 25,000 SF Store in Lake...

Sudberry Properties Opens 200-Unit The Brynn Apartment Community...

Garrett Cos. Acquires 12.6-Acre Parcel in Englewood, Colorado,...

Fourth Avenue Capital Buys Ridgewood Apartments in Medford,...

SBA Management Purchases 47,531 SF Industrial Building in...

Associated Bank Provides $11.7M Construction Loan for Retail...

Exhibit on Atlanta Retail: Observations from Intown to...