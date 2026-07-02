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Grand-Village-Center-Surprise-AZ
Grand Village Center in Surprise, Ariz., features 52,685 square feet of retail space.
AcquisitionsArizonaRetailWestern

Phoenix Commercial Advisors Directs $10.7M Sale of Retail Center in Surprise, Arizona

by Amy Works

SURPRISE, ARIZ. — Phoenix Commercial Advisors has directed the $10.7 million sale of Grand Village Center, a necessity-based retail center in Surprise. The asset traded for $203 per square foot. John Schweikert and Chad Tiedeman of Phoenix Commercial Advisors represented the undisclosed seller in the deal. The name of the buyer was not released.

Built in 2005, the 52,685-square-foot Grand Village Center was 97 percent leased at the time of sale to an internet-resistant mix of tenants with Elevate Trampoline Park as the anchor.

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