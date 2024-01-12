Friday, January 12, 2024
Chandler-Heights-Village-Gilbert-AZ
Chandler Heights Village in Gilbert, Ariz., features 50,763 square feet of retail space.
AcquisitionsArizonaRetailWestern

Phoenix Commercial Advisors Negotiates $19.5M Sale of Chandler Heights Village Retail Center in Gilbert, Arizona

by Amy Works

GILBERT, ARIZ. — Phoenix Commercial Advisors has arranged the sale of Chandler Heights Village, a shopping center at the corner of Higley and Chandler Heights Village roads in Gilbert. The asset traded for $19.5 million, or $384 per square foot.

Totaling 50,763-square-foot, Chandler Heights Village was fully leased at the time of sale. Tenants include Papa John’s, Leslie’s, Edward Jones, Jersey Mike’s Subs and Phoenix Children’s Academy.

Danny Gardiner and Chad Tiedeman of Phoenix Commercial Advisors represented the undisclosed seller in the deal.

