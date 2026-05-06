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Pecan-Plaza-Shops-Queen-Creek-AZ
Pecan Plaza Shops in Queen Creek, Ariz., offers 20,325 square feet of fully leased retail space.
AcquisitionsArizonaRetailWestern

Phoenix Commercial Advisors Negotiates Sale of 20,325 SF Pecan Plaza Shops in Queen Creek, Arizona

by Amy Works

QUEEN CREEK, ARIZ. — Phoenix Commercial Advisors has facilitated the off-market sale of Pecan Plaza Shops, an entertainment and fitness shadow-anchored multi-tenant retail center in Queen Creek. The property sold for $13.5 million, or $656.83 per square foot. Built in 2022, the 20,325-square-foot asset was fully leased at the time of sale. The asset is located at the northwest corner of Ellsworth and Riggs roads.

John Schweikert and Chad Tiedeman of Phoenix Commercial Advisors represented the undisclosed seller. The name of the buyer was not released. The sale of Pecan Plaza Shops marks the final piece of the center sold as part of the seller’s breakup strategy, which was executed in full by Phoenix Commercial Advisors.

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