REBusinessOnline

Phoenix Commercial Advisors Negotiates Sale of 69,755 SF The Shops at Dynamite Creek Near Phoenix

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Retail, Western

Shops-Dynamite-Cave-Creek-AZ

The Shops at Dynamite Creek in Cave Creek, Ariz., features 69,755 square feet of retail space.

CAVE CREEK, ARIZ. — Phoenix Commercial Advisors has arranged the sale of The Shops at Dynamite Creek, a neighborhood retail center located at the entrance of Tatum Ranch master-planned community in Cave Creek. David Malin of Scottsdale Development Partners sold the asset to an undisclosed buyer for $21.9 million, or $315 per square foot.

Located at 28242 N. Tatum Blvd., The Shops at Dynamite Creek features 69,755 square feet of retail space. At the time of sale, the property was 96 percent leased. Current tenants include Ace Hardware, RE/MAX, F45, State Farm Insurance, Honor Health and OrthoArizona.

John Schweikert and Chad Tiedeman of Phoenix Commercial Advisors represented the seller in the transaction. Cameron Warren and Nick DeDona of Phoenix Commercial Advisors handled leasing at the property.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Apr
7
Webinar: O Canada – Canadian Student Housing Investment and Development
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas
Apr
14
Webinar: What’s Ahead For Seniors Housing Staff, Leaders and HR: A Study on 2022 Business Priorities
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  