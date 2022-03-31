Phoenix Commercial Advisors Negotiates Sale of 69,755 SF The Shops at Dynamite Creek Near Phoenix

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Retail, Western

The Shops at Dynamite Creek in Cave Creek, Ariz., features 69,755 square feet of retail space.

CAVE CREEK, ARIZ. — Phoenix Commercial Advisors has arranged the sale of The Shops at Dynamite Creek, a neighborhood retail center located at the entrance of Tatum Ranch master-planned community in Cave Creek. David Malin of Scottsdale Development Partners sold the asset to an undisclosed buyer for $21.9 million, or $315 per square foot.

Located at 28242 N. Tatum Blvd., The Shops at Dynamite Creek features 69,755 square feet of retail space. At the time of sale, the property was 96 percent leased. Current tenants include Ace Hardware, RE/MAX, F45, State Farm Insurance, Honor Health and OrthoArizona.

John Schweikert and Chad Tiedeman of Phoenix Commercial Advisors represented the seller in the transaction. Cameron Warren and Nick DeDona of Phoenix Commercial Advisors handled leasing at the property.