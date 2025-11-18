Tuesday, November 18, 2025
Phoenix Commercial Properties Rebrands to SVN | Raleigh

by John Nelson

RALEIGH, N.C. — Phoenix Commercial Properties, a full-service commercial real estate services firm in North Carolina’s Triangle region, has announced it will now operate as SVN | Raleigh. Founded in 2011, the brokerage firm is joining forces with SVN International Public Benefit Corp., which operates more than 200 brokerage offices with 2,000 advisors worldwide.

John Powell, managing director of SVN | Raleigh, will lead the firm. The company will continue to represent buyers, tenants, landlords, sellers and developers throughout the Triangle region across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and land verticals.

