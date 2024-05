STAFFORD, TEXAS — Phoenix Design Group has signed a 14,195-square-foot industrial lease renewal in Stafford, a southwestern suburb of Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the building at 4850 Wright Road was built in 1979 and totals 42,695 square feet. Ryan Hartsell and Chase McAteer of locally based brokerage firm Oxford Partners represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. William Carpenter of Stream Realty Partners represented the landlord, Mapletree.