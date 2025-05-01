Thursday, May 1, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
2910-N.-Hall-St.-Dallas
The new dual-branded hotel at 2910 N. Hall St. in Uptown Dallas will have rooms under the AC Hotel by Marriott and Moxy Hotel brands.
DevelopmentHospitalityTexas

Phoenix Development Begins Construction on 264-Room, Dual-Branded Hotel in Uptown Dallas

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — Phoenix Development Group has begun construction on a 264-room, dual-branded hotel in Uptown Dallas. The building will rise 19 stories at 2910 N. Hall St. and will offer 110 rooms under the AC Hotel by Marriott brand and 154 rooms under the Moxy Hotel brand. Each hotel will have its own lobby and entrance but will share amenities such as a fitness center and a 261-stall parking garage. The signature Moxy Bar & Restaurant will be situated at street level, and a custom-branded bar and lounge will be located on the eighth floor of the building and will include an outdoor terrace deck and water features. Phoenix is developing the property in partnership with Atlanta-based hospitality operator Peachtree Group, which is also an equity investor in the project. Merriman Anderson Architects is designing the project, with interiors by The Society, and Moss Construction is serving as the general contractor. Completion is slated for summer 2026.

You may also like

SpawGlass General Contractors Breaks Ground on New Elementary...

Holt Lunsford Negotiates 27,000 SF Industrial Lease in...

Silver Lining Construction Completes Redevelopment of Office Space...

Braun Enterprises Opens 12,000 SF Coworking Space in...

RFR Sells Brooklyn Multifamily Development Site for $160M

NRP Group Breaks Ground on 377-Unit Apartment Community...

Centennial Bank Provides $17.5M Construction Loan for One...

Meridian Completes 400,112 SF Headquarters Project for RIM...

Woda Cooper, IMPACT Open 102-Unit Affordable Housing Community...