Phoenix Development Begins Construction on 264-Room, Dual-Branded Hotel in Uptown Dallas

DALLAS — Phoenix Development Group has begun construction on a 264-room, dual-branded hotel in Uptown Dallas. The building will rise 19 stories at 2910 N. Hall St. and will offer 110 rooms under the AC Hotel by Marriott brand and 154 rooms under the Moxy Hotel brand. Each hotel will have its own lobby and entrance but will share amenities such as a fitness center and a 261-stall parking garage. The signature Moxy Bar & Restaurant will be situated at street level, and a custom-branded bar and lounge will be located on the eighth floor of the building and will include an outdoor terrace deck and water features. Phoenix is developing the property in partnership with Atlanta-based hospitality operator Peachtree Group, which is also an equity investor in the project. Merriman Anderson Architects is designing the project, with interiors by The Society, and Moss Construction is serving as the general contractor. Completion is slated for summer 2026.