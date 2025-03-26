Phoenix Development Co. Receives $27.8M in Refinancing for Pullman Modern Urban Apartments in Santa Rosa, California

SANTA ROSA, CALIF. — Phoenix Development Co. has received $27.8 million in refinancing for Pullman Modern Urban Apartments, a newly constructed multifamily community in Santa Rosa. Gary Mozer of IPA Capital Markets, a division of Marcus & Millichap, secured the 36-month, floating-rate nonrecourse loan, which features interest-only payments for the full term, on behalf of the borrower.

Pullman Modern Urban Apartments offers 114 apartments spread across three residential buildings at 725 Wilson St., 755 Wilson St. and 85 8th St. The project is currently in lease-up with stabilization estimated toward the end of 2025.