Phoenix Development, Integrity Housing Plan Dutton Flats Affordable Apartments in Santa Rosa, California

Posted on by in California, Development, Multifamily, Western

Situated in downtown Santa Rosa, Calif., Dutton Flats Apartments will offer 40 affordable housing units tailored to low-income families with children. (Rendering courtesy of Phoenix Development Co. and Integrity Housing)

SANTA ROSA, CALIF. — Phoenix Development Co., in partnership with Irvine, Calif.-based Integrity Housing, has closed financing and started construction on Dutton Flats Apartments in Santa Rosa.

Located at 214 W. Third St., Dutton Flats Apartments will feature 40 affordable apartments to serve low-income families with children, along with one manager’s unit. The apartments will feature a great room with an open kitchen, dining and living area, as well as Energy Star appliances, LED lighting, high-efficiency heating and energy-conserving windows and insulation.

Community amenities will include a community room, laundry room, technology center, bike repair area, fitness center, children’s activity room and picnic/barbecue area. The community is located in downtown Santa Rosa and in close proximity to schools and employment. Additionally, the property will feature a bus shelter for ease of transportation to off-site services.

Dutton Flats is owned by Dutton Flats LP, consisting of Phoenix Development Co., Integrity Housing and Berkadia. Exchange Bank loaned $13 million for construction, while The Housing Authority of the City of Santa Rosa provided an additional $3.1 million.

Precision General Commercial Contractors is building the property, which KTGY Architecture & Planning designed. FPI Management will manage the completed community.