Phoenix Investors Acquires 1 MSF Former Titan Tire Plant in Brownsville, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

BROWNSVILLE, TEXAS — An affiliate of Milwaukee-based Phoenix Investors has acquired the 1 million-square-foot former tire plant of Titan International Inc. in Brownsville. The property spans 108 acres and was originally built in 1997. Titan, which manufactures road tires and wheel technology for a variety of industries, ceased production at the site in 2003 and converted the facility into a multi-tenant property. Michael Reid of Newmark represented Titan in the sale of the plant. The sale included land for future industrial development.